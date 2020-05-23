'Sex Education' S3 looking to begin production in August

Netflix is hoping to start production for the third season of "Sex Education" in August.

Created by Laurie Nunn, the show features an ensemble cast of Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey and Gillian Anderson.

The series is about Otis Milburn (Butterfield), an awkward teenager who realises that he can help his peers with their sex-related issues.

According to Deadline, the third season was originally due to begin filming this month before lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic caused a delay in shooting.

August is the latest they can reportedly restart production as the show is reliant on filming during the longer British summer days and the sunshine is an important part of its on-screen gloss.

The outlet reports that the streamer Netflix and production house, Eleven Film, will need to make a final decision on the shoot plans next month, given the show requires 10 weeks of prep time.

"Sex Education" second season premiered on Netflix in January.

