Ram Temple issue of faith, Sabarimala about customs: Chidambaram

The issue is about "faith" and is about "customs" and the two should not be mixed, senior said Friday.

His comments came during the launch of his new book "Undaunted: Saving the Idea of India", a collection of his essays published last year, at the and Library here.

" is not an issue of customs, it is an issue of faith. While is a matter of customs which are opposed to modern constitutional values," the former Union of and home said in response to a question on the two issues.

In Ayodhya, and not to trivialise the faith of those who believe in Lord Ram and his birthplace, it is a matter of faith, he said.

"And, it is because of that, a group of people are claiming the land. Others are saying a mosque existed several hundred years ago."



The question is whether the would resolve issues raised by the Allahabad High Court," the member said.

Many issues are amenable to judicial resolution "but I don't think we can mix up customs and faith", he said.

As far as is concerned, it is an issue on which one can't take a categorical view, he added.

"I as an individual accept the SC judgement, but how can I stop ordinary men, women and party workers to express those views," Chidambaram said.

The took a view, saying "we accept the SC judgement, but we can't tell our party workers, you can't have other views".

"Our (Rahul Gandhi) did not say he has changed his stand (on Sabarimala)," the former added.

On September 28, a five-judge bench, headed by the then Dipak Misra, lifted the ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine.

activists, including several women have protested on the verdict, and even demonstrated in front of an office of the Travancore Devaswom Board, that manages the hill shrine, with the slogan of 'Protect Sabarimala Temple'.

On the issue, and his party BJP, have been alleging that Congress was trying to impede the judicial process for resolution of the matter.

The book was launched in the presence of former vice Hamid Ansari, former union ministers and and Congress

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)