NCW writes to Delhi Police for speedy probe into RML doctor's suicide

The on Friday wrote to the Delhi Police, seeking a speedy probe into the suicide of a woman doctor of the Centre-run Ram Hospital.

In a letter addressed to Amulya Patnaik, the women's commission expressed its serious concern over the suicide.

Three doctors of the hospital were booked on Thursday for allegedly abetting the suicide of their colleague.

Dr Poonam Vohra, 52, allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in North Avenue area.

In a suicide note, Vohra alleged she had been harassed by three of her colleagues.

Following the incident, the had initiated an inquiry. The had also ordered a probe into the matter.

