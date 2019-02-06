SGS Laboratory in India Offers Airbag Testing Services

/ -- has enhanced its services at Manesar (Gurgaon), India, to provide The laboratory is equipped with a world-class static deployment system, high-speed cameras and LED lighting to cater to the test requirements of OEMs in the automotive industry. The lab can perform deployment at sub-zero or high temperature in line with global requirements.

An increasing number of road accident fatalities is accelerating the demand for reliable automotive safety features. Stricter safety regulations introduced by government bodies and increasing life expectancy are also growing the global market. The has mandated driver-side airbag for all passenger vehicles from July 2019.

In response, the laboratory in now offers The Manesar laboratory is recognized by the and (NABL) for conformance to Additionally, the laboratory is also recognized by globally renowned automotive companies, such as Ford, Renault, Suzuki, and

With its global network of testing facilities, SGS delivers a full spectrum of In India, SGS has three automotive testing laboratories operational at Chennai, Manesar and Pune.

Equipped with the latest and equipment, these laboratories offer the necessary expertise and capabilities to perform testing for and polymer materials, dynamics, vibration, corrosion, VOC, and substances of concern.

