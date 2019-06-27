Shah directs J-K admin to tackle graft in implementation of devp schemes

Thursday directed the administration to tackle corruption and plug leakages in implementation of development schemes to ensure that benefits of those reach the impoverished sections of the society.

Shah reviewed development programmes in the state in a meeting and said that he would assess the performance of the state on multiple fronts periodically.

"The Union home minister's focus was primarily on ensuring that the benefits of growth and development reach the poorest of the poor," state chief B V R told reporters here at the end of Shah's maiden two-day visit to after assuming charge.

Shah asked the to focus on better and more efficient implementation of development schemes so that corruption and leakages are plugged and the citizens to get the intended benefits, he said.

"The review covered a wide range of issues related to improving the economic condition of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, providing them with employment and livelihood opportunities, providing them the benefit of social security schemes, and raising their incomes," said.

The issued a slew of directions to the with focus on socially and economically weaker sections of the society in the state.

"The should ensure that old age, disability and widow pensions reach all those entitled to these, in a timely manner. There should be a quick scrutiny of all eligible people who are left out and their inclusion must be ensured," Shah told the meeting, adding the Centre will ensure additional funds for these.

He also directed the state government to tap in the potential of dairy and animal husbandry sector in by working towards signing MoUs with popular dairy brands and create a programme for ensuring that diary commodities become surplus.

The asked the state officials to explore the potential of the poultry sector as well and said the would support efforts in this direction.

Terming handloom and handicraft sector one of the brightest spots on Jammu and Kashmir's economic landscape, Shah said, "The potential in this sector has not been fully captured. The state should take the help of the Khadi & Village Industries, MSME and departments of the Centre to improve nearly 40 spheres in this sector. The growth of this sector would increase employment and livelihoods of poor households."



The home minister, who a met a delegation of sarpanches during his visit, said the state should ensure that the newly-established Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Body system takes deep roots and establishes itself as the third tier of government.

He also asked the state government to focus on schemes for women development.

