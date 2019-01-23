NGT raps GDA over permission to petrol pump in green area

The Wednesday rapped the for granting permission to a petrol pump in a green belt area allegedly in violation to the provisions of the Master Plan-2021.

A bench, headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore, took exception over the submission that special permission to run the petrol pump at the same land as per the Ghaziabad Master Plan 2021 has been duly granted.

"How can you give permission to a petrol pump in green belt? You have given no objection certificate under what law, we want to know? Give us a provision in law, let us see how have you granted the permission.

"These activities have repercussions on the environment. Tomorrow every authority will give permission in this manner. You have to take care that environment is protected else there would be no green area in the future," the bench observed.

When the tribunal asked the GDA to argue on the provision of law, the sought time after which the bench adjourned the matter to February 12.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Kamal, alleging that the land in question is likely to be put to illegal use of running the petrol pump in contravention of the provisions of the Ghaziabad Master Plan 2021, published under the provision of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973 as the land reserved as green zone is being used for running it.

The petitioner has said that the running of the petrol pump in the green area will have a detrimental impact on the environment.

