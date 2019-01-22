Shah's Malda speech shows BJP's nervousness: TMC

The described Amit Shah's speech in Malda on Tuesday as being "low on facts and poor in taste", saying it seemed the saffron party had become nervous and realised that its days were numbered.

"After listening to the BJP president's speech in Malda, it's obvious that they are very nervous. They know their days are numbered. They are politically-scared. Their speeches are low on facts and poor in taste," said.

"They (BJP) don't understand the ethos of They don't understand the ethos of Bengal. They are heading towards one big zero (in in the general election)," he said.

"Some are saying they are desperate, some are saying they have gone mad... or is it a combination of both?" the leader asked.

Earlier in the day, Shah kick-started the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha polls campaign in with a rally in Malda, where he vowed to overthrow the government and said Bengali refugees would be granted citizenship after the citizenship bill was passed.

The also mocked the grand alliance of opposition parties as that of "greed and lust" for power. Shah claimed that bringing 20-25 leaders on one stage -- done by at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata -- would not serve any purpose as would be elected again.

