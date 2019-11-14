Rafale verdict a befitting reply to malicious, baseless campaigns: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday termed the Supreme Court verdict on deal a befitting reply to the leaders and parties who rely on "malicious and baseless" campaign, and sought apology from them.

In a series of tweets, Shah said the judgement of the apex court has proved that the disruption of Parliament over the fighter aircraft deal was a "sham".

"Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the review petition on # is a befitting reply to those leaders and parties who rely on malicious and baseless campaigns," he said.

The home minister said Thursday's order of the Supreme Court has yet again reaffirmed the Narendra Modi government's credentials as a government which is transparent and corruption free.

"Now, it has been proved that disruption of Parliament over #Rafale was a sham.

The time could have been better utilised for the welfare of people.