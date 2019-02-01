Shah to meet booth-level functionaries on Saturday in Amroha

BJP president Amit Shah will be in Amroha on Saturday to participate in a meeting of booth presidents and other office bearers of western Uttar Pradesh, a party official said.
On February 6, Shah will address BJP workers in Etah and on February 8, he will address party workers in Gorakhpur and Jaunpur,BJP state media in-charge Manish Dixit told PTI.
"Party president Shah will be addressing a meeting of booth presidents and other office bearers at Rama Bai Ambedkar degree college, Gajraula, in Amroha on Saturday,"he said.
