Interim Budget 2019
Business Standard

Govt expects Rs 28,000 cr interim dividend from RBI: DEA Secretary S C Garg

When asked how much interim dividend the government expects from the RBI, DEA Secy Garg said, 'Rs 28,000 crore'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Economic Affairs Secretary Subash Garg

Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg Friday said the government expects Rs 28,000 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an interim dividend in the current financial year.

The government has already received Rs 40,000 crore from the Reserve Bank of India during 2018-19, Garg told reporters in the post Budget interaction.

When asked how much interim dividend the government expects from the RBI, he said, "Rs 28,000 crore".

The decision with regard to interim dividend will be taken in the next board meeting.
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 16:10 IST

