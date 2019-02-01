Farmers, middle class-friendly Budget to fuel demand, boost economic growth: India Inc

The interim Budget unveiled by on Friday will stimulate demand and boost economic growth, with a slew of sops for the middle class, farmers and workers in leading to more disposable income in their hands, Inc said.

Industry leaders including Gautam Adani, Anand Mahindra, ITC Managing and felt issues relating to farmers, workers and middle class were addressed in the Budget without 'risking bankruptcy of the economy'.

"India's middle class, small traders and farmers are the lifelines of its economic growth. By catering to these ambitions #Budget2019 infuses hopes for millions of dreams," and Founder tweeted.

Expressing similar views, Group said in a tweet, "I was bracing for a populist, profligate budget driven by 'election panic.' I'm just grateful that the reliefs to the key middle class & segments were delivered in a measured way without risking bankruptcy of the economy. This was a controlled, pump-priming exercise..."



CII General said the Budget for 2019-20 touched the right notes for stimulating demand and growth in the economy.

"By strongly addressing the major consuming sections of society such as farmers, the middle class and workers, it aims to stabilise incomes and reduce risks for vulnerable people," he added.

and also said the Budget rightly focused on the middle class, rural sector and on enhancing farmers' income.

Echoing similar sentiments, ITC's Puri said, "The interim Budget proposals should augur well for the Indian economy by providing a growth impetus through a boost in consumption as well as an inclusive framework designed to benefit agri and rural communities, unorganised sector workers as well the middle class."



India said the Budget 2019 can be summed up as "a series of sops" for the middle class, farmers and millions of employees in the unorganised sector.

said there was quite a strong rural economy and agri push in the Interim Budget.

"We are particularly optimistic about the sponsored PM Kisan Yojna, the Direct Benefit Transfers to small holder farmers. Though a lot more can be done but nevertheless a good move that will help farmers align better with market," he added.

Terming the budget as a forward-looking one, Sunil D'Souza, Managing Director, said it is expected to increase liquidity in the hands of the consumer.

"Along with the recent reduction in GST on appliances, this anticipated increase in consumer spending can be a catalyst for higher demand in our sector," he added.

India Managing stated that the Budget highlights the outlaying of investment opportunities, improvement of operating ratio and introduction of new semi-high-speed trains elicits the vision to transform the rail experience for Indian commuters.

Terming it a pragmatic and progressive Budget, Director said: "What is laudable is that higher sops and outlays were provided without additional levies on corporate and high income earners, and without any significant breach on the fiscal front".

