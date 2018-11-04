Mumbai get some batting practice along with three points vs Railways

Former scored his eighth first-class hundred on an inconsequential final day of their group A encounter against Railways here on Sunday.

Having ensured three points by virtue of 104-run first innings lead by the end of the third day, decided against sporting declaration reaching 321 for 5 when captains decided to call time.

Tare (100 no, 187 balls) and all-rounder Shivam Dube (69 no, 99 balls) added 163 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket stand. Tare's innings had 11 fours and two sixes and Shivam smashed eight fours and a couple of sixes.

The duo came together when were 158 for 5 in their second innings but Tare-Dube didn't feel much pressure as the overall lead had already swelled to 262 runs by then.

Left-arm spinner Harsh Tyagi (3/86 in 36 overs) was the most successful

Siddhesh Lad (76, 168 balls) also continued in rich vein of form having scored 99 in the first innings. Lad will however rue the fact that he missed three-figure mark twice during the match and was dismissed by left-arm orthodox on both occasions.

Brief Scores



411 and 321/5 (Siddhesh Lad 76, 100 no, Shivam Dube 69 no, Harsh Tyagi 3/86). Mumbai 3 points Railways 1.

343. Vidarbha 120 and 501/8 ( 131, Akshay Wadkar 122, Satyajeet Bacchhav 3/109). 3; Vidarbha 1



Baroda 290 and 179 (Pinal Shah 71, Rush Kalaria 6/35)302 and 168/1 (Priyank Panchal 112). win by 9 wickets.

Points: 6; Baroda 0.

Saurashtra 475 and 178/5 ( 52, Sahil Gupta 4/69).

355. Points Saurashtra 3; 1.

