Shamli mourns loss of martyrs

Grieving families of martyred soldiers in Thursday's terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir have asked the government to give Pakistan a fitting reply.
Sons of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district Pradeep Kumar, 38, from Pratap Nagar area and Amit Kumar Kori, 22, from Railpar Kudana Road attained martyrdom in the Pulwama terror attack.
Pradeep's family learned about his death from a CRPF colleague, while the headquarters confirmed Amit's death to his family.
The mortal remains of Pradeep and Amit are expected to be brought to their homes by late Friday night.
Shamli District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh and SP Ajay Kumar visited the bereaved families.
"The entire nation is proud of Pradeep and Amit's sacrifice and stands shoulder to shoulder with their families. The administration will provide all possible support to them," Singh said.
Pradeep's father Jagdeesh Kumar and Amit's father Sohanpal singh said it was time to give Pakistan a fitting reply for terror activities in the Valley.
