Shamli mourns loss of martyrs

Grieving families of martyred soldiers in Thursday's terror attack in have asked the government to give a fitting reply.

Sons of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district Pradeep Kumar, 38, from area and Amit Kumar Kori, 22, from Railpar Kudana Road attained martyrdom in the Pulwama terror attack.

Pradeep's family learned about his death from a CRPF colleague, while the headquarters confirmed Amit's death to his family.

The mortal remains of Pradeep and Amit are expected to be brought to their homes by late Friday night.

and SP visited the bereaved families.

"The entire nation is proud of Pradeep and Amit's sacrifice and stands shoulder to shoulder with their families. The administration will provide all possible support to them," Singh said.

Pradeep's father and Amit's father said it was time to give a fitting reply for terror activities in the Valley.

