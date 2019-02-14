Govt should ensure Pulwama-like terror attacks don't happen in future: Priyanka

on Thursday condoled the killing of CRPF personnel in and demanded that the government take concrete steps to ensure such terror attacks do not happen in the future.

The AICC in-charge Uttar Pradesh East also said there is a need to reflect and be concerned about the "high number" of casualties in

She expressed her deepest condolences to the families of the 30 security personnel killed in a terror attack in Pulwama,

"I can very well understand the pain and grief of losing a loved one in the family," Gandhi said in a statement.

Not only the party, but the entire country is standing shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave soldiers, she said.

"But, we must also reflect and be concerned about the high number of casualties in Kashmir. We demand that this government take concrete steps to ensure such terror attacks don't happen in the future," Gandhi said.

At least 30 CRPF personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in, one of the worst terror strikes in the state in recent years, officials said.

More than 2,500 personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the at Latoomode in Awantipora.

