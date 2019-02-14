Zoho eyes to set up data centres in "every geography":CEO

: Cloud services firm Zoho has planned to set up a data centre in "every geography" and would add another 1,000 people to the total by end of the year, a top said Thursday.

The city-based company, under its move to expand product portfolio, Thursday unveiled Zoho Next Generation "Office Suite" for individuals and enterprises.

"Basically, what is going to happen is we are going to have data centres in all major geographies. Last year, we opened in India, this year we are looking at and New Zealand and then we will look probably at and other countries", Zoho Corp, CEO, said.

Talking to reporters here after the launch of the new product, he said Zoho which has strong presence in the United States was witnessing a growth happening much faster outside US market due to product pricing and value.

The company currently has eight data centres, globally with two each in India, United States, and

On expansion plans, he said, last year Zoho opened its offices in and

"US contribution (to the revenue) is about 42 per cent. 58 per cent revenue is (generated) from outside US. US is growing fast, but rest of the world is growing much faster (for Zoho)", he said.

On employee hiring, he said, the company would add another 1,000-1,500 employees this calendar year.

"We are now 7,000 employees. Probably by another 1,000 -1,500 people plus or minus during this calender year and may reach 8,500 employees by end of the year. So, we are on track towards having 10,000 employees by next year", he said.

To a query, he said, the company would ramp up at its Tenkasi office in from the existing 300 to 1,000 by end of the year.

The Zoho Office Suite has cloud-based productivity software applications - Zoho Writer, Zoho Sheet, Zoho Show and Zoho Notebook all enhanced with Zoho's AI powered - Zia, he said.

Zoho Office Suite, provides deep contextual collaboration to meet the diverse, end-to-end business needs of users, whether they are part of a small business or enterprise.

Zoho Office Suite is available to single users for free of charge, Rs 99 per user per month for small and medium enterprises and Rs 399 per user per month for enterprises, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)