ICJ to resume hearing in Kulbhushan Jadhav case from Feb 18

The oral proceedings in the case will commence from February 18 before the at The Hague, the said Thursday.

Jadhav, 48, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. moved the (ICJ) in May the same year against the verdict.

A 10-member bench of the ICJ on May 18, 2017, had restrained from executing till adjudication of the case.

declined to go into the details of it.

"The oral proceedings on the are commencing on February 18. will present its case before the court. Since the matter is subjudice it is not appropriate for me to state our position in public.Whatever we have to do, we will do at the court," he said in response to a question.

The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will hold public hearings in the case from Monday 18 to Thursday 21 February, 2019, according to the ICJ website.

claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from

However, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from where he had business interests after retiring from the Jadhav's sentencing had evoked a sharp reaction in India.

India had approached the ICJ for "egregious" violation of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, by in Jadhav's case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)