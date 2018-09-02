Sharapova lights up US Open again with win over Ostapenko

Maria Sharapova's love affair with nights continued Saturday as the 2006 champion swept past 10th-seeded and into the fourth round at Meadows.

Sharapova is now undefeated in 22 night matches at the Billie Jean King National Center.

"There's no doubt I feed off this energy," Sharapova said.

"We all spend so much time on the back courts with our teams practicing.

"When you get a chance to come out here why not give everything that you have."



After some shaky moments in her first two matches, Sharapova charged through the opening set, aided by 27 unforced errors from champion Ostapenko.

Ostapenko cut that down in the second, but she couldn't halt five-time winner Sharapova, aiming to bounce back from a first-round loss at this year that was followed by withdrawals from tournaments in and

Sharapova next faces Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro, who ousted sixth-seeded of 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).

