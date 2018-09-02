Global cues, macro data, rupee movement to chart market direction this week

Global trends, fresh macroeconomic data, movement of against the US dollar and crude are likely to chart the stock market's course this week, say experts.

"The coming week will start off with and services PMI data," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO,

Auto stocks will also remain in focus with the release of monthly sales data.

Continuous fall in the and surging global remain key dampening factors, raising renewed inflation concerns.

The on Friday slumped 26 paise to breach the historic low of 71 level for the first time against the US due to firming crude

"The market is expected to remain in the profit-booking zone. IT stocks are undoubtedly riding on the bandwagon of rupee depreciation, but in the short to medium term they have reached their overbought levels and are likely to correct soon," said Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, Securities.

However, other export-oriented industries like textiles, auto-ancillaries have still some more room left for an up move, he added.

The (GDP) numbers were released after market hours on Friday.

The country's grew at a two-year high of 8.2 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2018-19 on strong performance of and agriculture sectors, increasing its lead over to remain the world's fastest growing major economy, according to the government data released on Friday.

"The strong GDP numbers bode well for both equity (especially consumption theme) market and debt market," said Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist,

Over the last week, the Sensex rose by 393.27 points or 1.02 per cent to end at 38,645.07.

