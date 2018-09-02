Benzema scoring freely for Real, Atletico crash to Celta

scored twice and notched another for Real in a 4-1 thrashing of Leganes on Saturday after Atletico crashed to defeat in

Benzema grabbed a second-half double and might have got his hat-trick had passed on the penalty he scored after a foul on Marco

Atletico lost more ground on their city neighbours as they sank to a 2-0 defeat at Vigo which described as "a major wake-up call".

At the Santiago Bernabeu, Bale broke the deadlock with a smart half-volley, which was briefly cancelled out by Leganes' Guido Carrillo, who converted his own spot-kick to ensure Thibaut Courtois' first contribution was to pick the ball out of his own net.

Rejuvenated under new and, perhaps, liberated by Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, Bale and Benzema impressed again. Bale has now scored three times and Benzema four from the first three games of the season.

Together with Asensio, Real may be about to discover a new attacking trio of untouchables, even if Lopetegui rejected the idea afterwards.

"The word untouchable does not exist in football," Lopetegui said.

"The goals were down to the whole team." Real have also taken maximum points from their opening three fixtures in contrast to the same point last season when they were already five behind

Leganes' underwhelming start under new boss continues. They are yet to post a victory.

was named last season's best by on Thursday but was only deemed second choice here by Lopetegui, who handed Courtois his debut after joining from Chelsea earlier this month.

"He has wished me a lot of luck, we get on very well," Courtois said of Navas.

"Sometimes people just want to create controversy."



took the place of Isco, in a midfield three with Casemiro and Bale and supported Benzema up front.

Real's confident start saw skip in behind but his lifted finish floated just over, before Bale's cross was too quick for the straining at the back post.

The first goal came after Ramos' pass found as the furthest man forward and the full-back's clever header back towards the penalty spot wrong-footed everyone except Bale. The Welshman arched his right leg over the bouncing ball, his finish just enough to beat

Real looked in control but, against the run of play, Leganes earned a lifeline when Casemiro tripped in the box. Carrillo sidefooted left as Courtois dived right.

Benzema was unlucky to restore the lead when his fired shot was denied only by the foot of Cuellar but the striker did not have to wait long. Three minutes into the second half he headed in Asensio's cross from the left after winning a tussle with Leganes'

Referee initially blew for a foul but, after consulting VAR, the replay showed Silva had been the aggressor and the goal stood. There was no doubt about Benzema's second. He exchanged a one-two with Modric on the edge of the area and, drifting right, dragged his shot left, back across goal and into the bottom corner.

He might have had his hat-trick had Ramos opted to delegate penalty duties after Asensio fell over a thoughtless challenge from But Ramos took the spot-kick and made no mistake.

Simeone said he "assumed responsibility" as his side went down to goals from Celta's and forward

Atletico drew their opener against before making amends with a 1-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano but they have now dropped points for the second time this season.

" played very well," conceded Simeone. "We didn't trouble them, they were sharp and obviously afterwards they knew how to defend their advantage.

"We lacked precision with the chances we had, that's why we failed to score.

"It's a major wake-up call, for me mainly because against Rayo we weren't good in the final 10 minutes... But I'm not worried, I'm calm."



Reigning champions take on Huesca at the on Sunday.

