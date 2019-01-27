Sharma 29th as DeChambeau wins with record total and margin in Dubai

Indian brought his best card of the week to finish Tied-29th at the Omega on Sunday.

Sharma shot a 68 on the final day with the help of a fourth straight birdie at the 18th.

Gaganjeet Bhullar, the other Indian to make the cut this week, shot 69 and finished T-38th.

Both Sharma and Bhullar will next tee off at the new event, the USD 3.5 million Saudi International in

While there were a bunch of low scores, the day belonged to (64), who not only won his first title outside of the United States, but also set a new tournament record of 24-under.

He bettered by one shot the mark set by China's Li Haotong last year. He won by seven shots over (68 and 17-under) and that too was a tournament record for highest winning margin, beating Ernie Els' mark of six shots, while winning in 1994, when DeChambeau was barely five months old.

DeChambeau, a novelty in the sport with his same length irons and wedges, worked each of his shots scientifically, often taking time far more than what would have seemed normal, yet he was outstanding.

On his fourth win in last nine starts, he said, "It's a lot of hard work with my caddie and just really grinding and trying to figure out how to take account of all the variables out there, whether it's air pressure, firmness values, mile-per- hour on the speed, putts, and ball speed, spin rates.

"We're trying to figure out as much as possible so I can be as successful as possible and obviously it's shown. (I was) trying to shoot 25-under today and missed it by one, but I'm happy with the results for sure. I was trying to go as deep as possible today."



Later at the press conference, DeChambeau spoke about working on the game just as did in science and figure out more things to improve his sport.

