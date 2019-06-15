Sharmila starts with even par 72 in first round of Fortsyth Classic

Indian Nicollet, who has been struggling with both form and injuries, got off to a decent start in the on the Tour in Illinois Saturday.

shot a roller coaster even par 72 with five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey as she was Tied-42nd after the first day.

Starting on the 10th tee, she birdied the 10th and 14th, but then had a bogey on 17th and a double on 18th to turn in one-over 37. She added birdies on first and second, but dropped shots on third and sixth before closing the round with a birdie.

The later part of the day saw winds picking up.

Swedish handled the conditions well, shooting a 7-under 65 and for solo lead at the Decatur Park District. Her first-round finish is her career-best 18-hole score on the Tour.

carded seven birdies and one bogey to sit one behind Arvidsson at six-under, while Jillian Hollis, coming off a second-place finish at the Four Winds Invitational, is alone at five-under.

