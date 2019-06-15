JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Indian women's compound team bag bronze to open account in World C'ship

WWII American bomb defused in central Berlin
Business Standard

Sharmila starts with even par 72 in first round of Fortsyth Classic

Press Trust of India  |  Decatur (USA) 

Indian golfer Sharmila Nicollet, who has been struggling with both form and injuries, got off to a decent start in the Forsyth Classic on the Symetra Tour in Illinois Saturday.

Sharmila shot a roller coaster even par 72 with five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey as she was Tied-42nd after the first day.

Starting on the 10th tee, she birdied the 10th and 14th, but then had a bogey on 17th and a double on 18th to turn in one-over 37. She added birdies on first and second, but dropped shots on third and sixth before closing the round with a birdie.

The later part of the day saw winds picking up.

Swedish player Elin Arvidsson handled the conditions well, shooting a 7-under 65 and for solo lead at the Decatur Park District. Her first-round finish is her career-best 18-hole score on the Symetra Tour.

Katie Yoo carded seven birdies and one bogey to sit one behind Arvidsson at six-under, while Jillian Hollis, coming off a second-place finish at the Four Winds Invitational, is alone at five-under.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 15:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU