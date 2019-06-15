Portion of road caves in, three vehicles damaged

A portion of a road in Wagle Estate locality here caved in, causing damage to three vehicles parked there, an official said Saturday.
The incident took place around 11.30 pm on Friday, the official said.
"Nobody was injured in the incident, but two cars and an autorickshaw parked there fell off the road when a section of it caved in," Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said.
Operation to pull the vehicles up was on, he said.
Authorities suspect that the incident was a fallout of the inferior quality of road construction.
Thane city has received medium to heavy rainfall over the past couple of days.
