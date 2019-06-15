Man held for abetting woman's suicide

A man was Saturday arrested in district of for allegedly abetting the suicide of an 18-year-old woman, whom he had promised to marry, police said.

The accused, (28), was arrested from Dhanivari village in Dahanu taluka.

"Bhaga, who is married and has three children, was in an illicit relationship with the victim. He had developed physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage. However, he later refused to marry her," said.

Disappointed, the woman ended her life by consuming poison at her house in Dhanivari village on May 8. A case of accidental death had been registered at that time.

"However, the victim's parents later lodged a complaint against Bhaga saying their daughter ended life due to him," Katkar said.

A case was registered against him under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) at station on Friday night, the said.

