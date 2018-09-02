She's made the right choice: William H Macy on Emmy Rossum's exit from 'Shameless'

Veteran William H says he stands by Emmy Rossum's decision to quit "Shameless" after its upcoming season nine.

The 68-year-old said the team had been expecting Rossum to exit the show for some time now.

"We've been expecting it. I tell you, when you get to season nine and you think of (whether) to keep going, it's daunting. It's hard not to think of: 'What would my life be post- ' And part of it is very frightening and part of it is very exciting," told EW.

"She's young and I think she's made the right choice. She's got another show that she's an on, so she's going right into something and she wants to branch out. Plus, she just got married," the said in reference to Rossum's husband,

said he wishes her well and "can't wait to see what she's going to do next".

In December 2016, it was reported that Rossum had successfully lobbied for a higher salary per episode than Macy.

She contented that she had more screen time and thus longer hours on set, and was even supported by Macy in her campaign.

Rossum, 31, who plays Fiona in the show, announced her exit Friday in an emotional post.

"I know you will continue on without me, for now. There is much more story to be told. I will always be rooting for my family. Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block," she wrote.

The ninth season of "Shameless" will premiere on Showtime in September next year.

