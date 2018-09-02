Einstein's letter inviting colleague to tea may sell for USD 18k

A signed letter, penned by German Albert Einstein, inviting his colleague to tea, may USD 18,000 at an auction.

Written to Dr Hans Reichenbach, a colleague and important expositor of relativity, the letter suggests a clearer way of explaining one aspect of Einstein's theory.

In a postscript, invites Reichenbach and his wife to tea, noting "Schrodinger is supposed to come as well," according US-based RR Auction.

Dated October 19, 1928, the letter was written at a time when Einstein, Reichenbach, and Austrian Erwin Schrodinger, were all teaching at the

"I think the logical presentation that you give of my theory is indeed possible, but it's not the simplest one," wrote in the letter.

He then provides a list of four possibilities for "increasing specialisation regarding the distant comparison of vectors" he said.

The letter, written in German, exhibits a remarkable association between titans of modern physics, according to the auction house.

The bidding for the closes in September 12.

