Emmy Rossum made right choice leaving 'Shameless': Macy

is proud of Emmy Rossum's choice of leaving TV show "Shameless".

A day after Rossum announced her exit from "Shameless" after nine seasons, the 68-year-old opened up about her decision to leave.

"We've been expecting it. I tell you, when you get to season 9 and you think of (whether) to keep going, it's daunting," said during an interview with on Friday, reports people.com.

"It's hard not to think of: 'What would my life be post-'Shameless'?' And part of it is very frightening and part of it is very exciting," added.

"She's young and I think she has made the right choice. She has got another show that she's an on, so she's going right into something and she wants to branch out. Plus, she just got married," Macy said in reference to her husband

"I wish her well. I can't wait to see what she's going to do next," he said.

