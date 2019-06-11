Sheila Dikshit to meet Delhi CM over power, water problems

Congress will meet Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday to talk about power and water woes being faced by people in the city.

Congress said the former three-time will meet at his Flagstaff Road residence on Wednesday morning along with a party delegation.

"Dikshit will meet the Delhi regarding power and water problems in Delhi," He said in a statement.

Dikshit had on Saturday alleged that the coaxed people living in rented accommodations to install separate power meters, following which the increased fixed charges benefitting the discoms.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)