Sheila Dikshit to meet Delhi CM over power, water problems

Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit will meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday to talk about power and water woes being faced by people in the city.
Delhi Congress media secretary Naresh Kumar said the former three-time Delhi chief minister will meet Kejriwal at his Flagstaff Road residence on Wednesday morning along with a party delegation.
"Dikshit will meet the Delhi chief minister regarding power and water problems in Delhi," He said in a statement.
Dikshit had on Saturday alleged that the AAP government coaxed people living in rented accommodations to install separate power meters, following which the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission increased fixed charges benefitting the discoms.
