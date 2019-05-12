Re-polling held at booth in Anand Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat

Re-polling was held at an election booth in village in seat on Sunday, officials said.

The (EC) had annulled all the votes cast on April 23 at the booth, following reports of bogus polling there. The poll watchdog had ordered fresh polling on May 12.

"Re-polling was conducted in a peaceful manner at the booth in village, where April 23 polling was cancelled due to bogus voting," Collector Dilip Rana said.

Of the total 894 voters, 698 cast their vote were cast out of 894 voters registered for the booth, which is 78.08 per cent of the total votes, he said.

On April 23, when polling was held across 26 constituencies in Gujarat, 621 votes were cast at this polling booth, officially called '239-Dharmaj-8'.

In constituency, Congress's Bharatsinh Solanki was locked in a battle against BJP's

Polling for all the 26 constituencies in was held on April 23.

