India vs Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka to lead the islander's 20-man squad
Business Standard

Women's T20 World Cup: Shikha Pandey makes a comeback in the Indian squad

Veteran pacer Shikha Pandey was on Wednesday named in India's 15-member squad for the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shikha Pandey in India Women T20 World Cup squad. Photo: Shikha Pandey Instagram
The event will be played from February 10 to 26.

Shikha last played for India in October 2021 before being controversially dropped from the team.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side.

The BCCI also announced the squad for the tri-series that will take place before the World Cup in South Africa.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 22:04 IST

