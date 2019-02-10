Shillong: CBI grilling Kolkata Police chief, former TMC MP in Saradha chit fund case

Police and former TMC are being questioned at the office here in connection with the



Saradha chit fund scam.

The questioning of Kumar, as per the directions of the Supreme Court, continued for the second day on Sunday.

The Police was quizzed for nearly nine hours on Saturday by three senior officers about his alleged role in tampering of crucial evidence in the case, officials said.

Kumar had led the special investigation team (SIT) formed by Minister to probe the Saradha scam before the case was handed over to the by the apex court.

Ghosh, who arrived here shortly after 10 am, sought blessings of goddess Saraswati at a pandal, barely 100 meters from the CBI office, before entering the highly secured office of the investigating agency at

"I have no comments (to make). I have been asked to attend a hearing at this office. All along I have been cooperating with the investigating agency. So I came to attend it," he told mediapersons before entering the CBI office.

The former Trinamool Congress was arrested in 2013 in the Saradha ponzi scam and has been out on bail since 2016. The CBI is likely to confront him with Kumar.

had implicated Mukul Roy, who was once the right hand man of Banerjee, and 12 others in the Saradha scam.

The had directed Kumar on Tuesday to appear before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate in the investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam.

The court chose as the neutral meeting place "to avoid all unnecessary controversy" and made it clear that Kumar would not be arrested.

The CBI had moved the after its officials were thwarted by Police when they had gone to Kumar's official residence in Kolkata to question him on February 3.

Banerjee had rushed to the spot and had staged a three-day 'Save the Constitution' sit-in against the CBI move and accused and BJP of plotting a 'coup'.

The central investigating agency had said that its officials had wanted to question Kumar to plug the holes in the Saradha investigation case as he was supposed to be in possession of certain key documents as a member of the SIT.

