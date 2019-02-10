MDMK chief Vaiko holds protest against PM Modi's visit

Anxious moments prevailed for a while Sunday when a woman raised pro- slogans when Vaiko-led a protest demonstration here against the visit of later in the day.

While hit out at for contiuously "betraying" the interests of Tamil Nadu, a woman, believed to be a BJP office-bearer, sneaked into the protest venue, raised slogans and posed a question to him.

Vaiko,who was addressing the cadres from an open truck, asked them to maintain calm and police whisked her away even as frenzied party cadres holding black flags tried to gherao her.

The targeted Modi for allegedly betraying on lifeline issues, including the Cauvery and for not visiting the State immediately after cyclone Gaja last November.

had held a smiliar protest demonstration against Modi on January 27 when he visited to lay the1 foundation stone for the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)