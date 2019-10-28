Iqbal Mirchi PMLA case: ED summons Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra

-
ALSO READ
Sterling Biotech PMLA case: ED attaches assets worth over Rs 9,700 cr
Aviation scam: Praful Patel appears before ED in connection with PMLA case
In a first, ED seizes chimpanzees, marmosets in PMLA case against smuggler
ED seizes Rs 9,778-crore assets of Sterling Biotech, promoters in PMLA case
INX Media case: ED arrests Chidambaram; to produce him in PMLA court today
-
The ED has summoned Raj Kundra, the businessman husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, in connection with its money laundering probe against late gangster Iqbal Mirchi and others, officials said on Monday.
They said Kundra has been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case here on November 4 and his statement is expected to be recorded once he appears.
The proceedings are being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.
The central probe agency is looking at Kundra's purported dealings with Ranjeet Bindra and a firm called Bastian Hospitality in connection with this case.
Some business dealings between the two need detailed information and hence the summons, the officials said.
Bindra has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the case sometime back.
Kundra had earlier denied any wrongdoing in these business dealings.
Mirchi, who died in 2013 in London, is alleged to be the right-hand man of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in drug trafficking and extortion crimes.
The ED has filed a criminal case against Mirchi, his family and others to probe money laundering charges for alleged illegal dealings in purchase and sale of costly real estate assets in Mumbai.
The PMLA case is based on multiple Mumbai Police FIRs and the ED has conducted multiple raids in this case over the last few months.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU