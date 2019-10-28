JUST IN
Terrorists lob grenade at a bus stop in Kashmir, 20 civilians injured

The attack comes a day before a delegation of European Union MPs is visiting the Valley

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Kashmir
Srinagar: Security personnel divert traffic during curfew like restrictions in Srinagar, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Photo: PTI

Terrorists on Monday lobbed a grenade into a crowd waiting at a bus stop in Kashmir's Sopore town, injuring at least 20 civilians, police said.

Of the 20, six people are seriously injured and have been referred to a hospital in Srinagar. The others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, officials said.

The attack comes a day before a delegation of European Union MPs is visiting the Valley.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to nab the attackers.

No arrests have been made so far, police said.
First Published: Mon, October 28 2019. 18:00 IST

