Shivakumar moves HC seeking copy of his statements recorded by ED

Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar approached the Delhi High Court Tuesday, seeking copy of his statements recorded by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.
Shivakumar, arrested by the ED on September 3, sought from the court to hold that the probe agency has no jurisdiction to invoke provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him.
He also sought the court's direction to call for the transcript of his statements recorded by an Assistant Director of the ED under Section 50 of the PMLA.
Shivakumar, sitting MLA from Kanakapura assembly seat, is in the ED custody since his arrest and will be produced in the trial court later in the day.
