Shivpal finishes 8th in Diamond League javelin throw

In his first appearance, Indian javelin thrower Shivpal Singh finished eighth with a best effort of 80.87m here.

The 23-year-old Shivpal had won a silver in the Asian Championships in April with a personal best of 86.23m, but in the Norwegian capital, he could only come up with 80.87m in a nine-man field on Thursday



All the other competitors also came up with below-par performances with world champion of winning the gold with a best throw of 85.27m.

Magnus Kirt of was second with 84.74m while Asian record holder of Chinese was third with a best throw of 84.30m.

Olympic champion of was sixth with a below-par 82.63m.

