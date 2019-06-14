5 killings in last 24 hrs:Kejriwal asks LG, Home min to look into Delhi's law and order situation

Chief Minister Friday urged and to urgently look into the national capital's law and order situation as five people were shot dead in the "last 24 hours".

The Police comes under the jurisdiction of the

"Five murders in in last 24 hours is an extremely serious situation. I appeal to @LtGovDelhi & @HMOIndia to urgently look into the law and order situation of the national capital," Kejriwal tweeted.

Five people were killed in four different incidents since Thursday night.

In the Bhalswa Dairy area, a 42-year-old property and a 17-year-old boy were shot dead in separate incidents.

Unidentified assailants shot dead a 35-year-old man in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area and two men were shot dead in Nand Nagari.

Reacting to Kejriwal's tweet, the said all the murders were due to personal enmity.

"The murders have all been confirmed to be personal enmity related. Accused previously known to victim & already arrested in some cases. Overall heinous crime in 2019 is down by 10.5% Crime by use of fire arms is down by 5.65% Crime against women is down by 11.5% @ArvindKejriwal (sic)," the tweeted.

