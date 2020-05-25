Shoolini University Organizes Symposium on Corona Pandemic and its Implications

/ -- To impart up-to-date knowledge on various aspects of coronavirus pandemic and its implications among the students and the general public, a 3-day International symposium was organised by the Faculty of Applied Sciences and Biotechnology, Shoolini University. Shoolini 10 year Logo



The symposium on 'Understanding the Corona Pandemic and Its Implications' had panelists who are experts in their own fields from India, Sweden, and the USA.

The symposium had been organised to discuss various aspects of the pandemic like epidemiology, diagnosis, prevention and socioeconomic impacts. Experts would discuss the progress of vaccination, preventions, and various aspects of COVID-19.

The inaugural session was addressed by Vice-Chancellor Prof. PK Khosla and Pro-VC Prof. Atul Khosla.

Guest of honour, Dr. Dinesh Singh, Mathematician and former Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University shared his views on future predictions on coronavirus.

Keynote Speaker Dr. Narendra Chirmula, Ex-Research Head Biocon and CEO SymphonyTech Biologics India discussed the search of a vaccine for coronavirus. During the panel discussion, stress was laid on the development of vaccine for COVID-19 and how corona pandemic has changed everyone's life and the way of living it.

Prof Sourabh Kulshrestha, School of Biotechnology said, "The symposium is free and open to all. The event is extremely useful for students and to all the participants, as the speakers have been invited from across the world and are experts in their own fields. Initiatives like this are extremely important in the academic world." He also congratulated the Faculty of Applied Sciences and Biotechnology, Shoolini University for the initiative.

Interested persons may watch on ?www.youtube.com/user/shooliniuniversity at 3:00 PM - 5:30 PM



About Shoolini University:Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF.

