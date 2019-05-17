'Showing up is half the battle,' Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM's first PC

-
ALSO READ
Rahul asks PM to hold press conference, says it's fun to be asked questions
Opposition parties will get together to form next govt, says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi promises jobs if Congress is voted to power in Odisha
Didn't share details of our meeting: Rahul Gandhi writes back to Parrikar
Those out on bail don't believe in law of institution: PM attacks Congress
-
The Congress on Friday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking any questions in his first appearance at a press conference, with party president Rahul Gandhi saying "showing up is half the battle."
The Congress charge against Modi and Amit Shah was led by Gandhi after the PM showed up on the dais for a scheduled press conference by the BJP chief, who gave a report card on the performance of the NDA government as well as party's extensive electioneering.
"Congratulations Modi Ji. Excellent Press Conference! Showing up is half the battle. Next time Mr Shah may even allow you to answer a couple of questions.
Well done," Gandhi tweeted.
Congratulations Modi Ji. Excellent Press Conference! Showing up is half the battle. Next time Mr Shah may even allow you to answer a couple of questions. Well done!
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU