Opposition parties will get together to form next govt, says Rahul Gandhi
'Showing up is half the battle,' Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM's first PC

In his opening remarks during the presser, Modi asserted the BJP will come back to power with a full majority on its own, but refused to take any questions, citing party discipline

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
Photo: Congress President Rahul Gandhi during an election rally | PTI

The Congress on Friday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking any questions in his first appearance at a press conference, with party president Rahul Gandhi saying "showing up is half the battle."

The Congress charge against Modi and Amit Shah was led by Gandhi after the PM showed up on the dais for a scheduled press conference by the BJP chief, who gave a report card on the performance of the NDA government as well as party's extensive electioneering.

"Congratulations Modi Ji. Excellent Press Conference! Showing up is half the battle. Next time Mr Shah may even allow you to answer a couple of questions.

Well done," Gandhi tweeted.

Fri, May 17 2019. 19:56 IST

