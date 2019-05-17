JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi claims Cong has dismantled idea of Modi; accuses EC of bias

The Congress President was addressing a press conference in the national capital

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference on 17 May, 2019

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that the Congress has managed to dismantle the idea of Narendra Modi in the past five years.

He also mocked the prime minister for holding his first press conference just days before polling ends.

BJP chief Amit Shah and PM Modi held a press conference at the party headquarters at the same time when Gandhi addressed the media at the Congress head office.

"Why did the prime minister not accept my challenge for a debate on the Rafale issue," asked Gandhi.

Answering a question, he asserted that the philosophy of Shah and Modi cannot be the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi also said that the Election Commission's role in these polls has been "biased" and it has issued orders keeping in mind Modi's schedule.
