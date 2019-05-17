Rahul Gandhi claims Cong has dismantled idea of Modi; accuses EC of bias

president on Friday claimed that the has managed to dismantle the idea of in the past five years.

He also mocked the prime minister for holding his first press conference just days before polling ends.

chief Amit Shah and PM Modi held a press conference at the party headquarters at the same time when Gandhi addressed the media at the head office.

"Why did the prime minister not accept my challenge for a debate on the Rafale issue," asked Gandhi.

Answering a question, he asserted that the philosophy of Shah and Modi cannot be the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi also said that the Election Commission's role in these polls has been "biased" and it has issued orders keeping in mind Modi's schedule.