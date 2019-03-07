Shreyas Iyer to lead Mumbai in Mushtaq Ali T20 Super League

Aggressive batsman has been nominated to lead in the stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, which begins in on Friday.

Senior batsman Ajinkya Rahane had led in the league stage of the domestic T20 tournament, but "he is not available for the knock-out stage", a source in the Association said, ruling out reports that the Test specialist was carrying a niggle.

Mumbai and were the two teams that qualified from Group C.

Co-incidentally Mumbai played all its league matches in

Young prodigy Prithvi Shaw, Siddesh Lad, and the experienced duo of Aditya Tare and Surya Kumar Yadav have been named in the 15-member Mumbai squad announced on the website.

The bowling attack will be spearheaded by pacer Dhawal Kulkarni and comprises Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, and along with spinners Dhurmil Matkar and

On Friday, Mumbai take on in their first game at the

Mumbai squad: (Captain),Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Siddhesh Lad, Jay Bista, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Tushar Deshpande, Aditya Tare, Eknath Kerkar, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar and

