Siddaramaiah slams Yeddyurappa for remark on disgruntled MLAs

Former Saturday hit out at BJP chief B S for his reported statement that the longevity of the coalition government would depend on the stand taken by about 20 "disgruntled" legislators after the Lok Sabha poll results.

said the BJP leaders were depressed after their "failed attempt" to topple the Congress-JDS coalition government by luring MLAs with cash and position.

"The BJP should first explain from where did they get money. Which is this money? What should we call this black money? Has it been given by Narendra Modi or by or by himself?" said.

Siddaramaiah reminded BJP that destabilising a coalition government by bribing the MLAs was not the opposition job.

" and BJP have miserably failed in discharging duties as opposition party. This is not the first time Yeddyurappa is making such statements.

When there is severe drought situation what is Yeddyurappa doing? Just saying 20 people will come to our fold!" Siddaramaiah said.

Yeddyurappa had Friday indicated that the outcome of the Lok Sabha and assembly bypoll results would make it difficult for the coalition government to continue.

He had expressed confidence about winning Kundgol and Chincholi assembly segments in the bypolls.

The reportedly claimed that over 20 MLAs were not happy with the government and not ready to accept H D Kumaraswamy as anymore.

Yeddyurappa, however, Saturday said what he meant to say was that there would be many changes in state after the BJP won the bypolls.

"I never said that (20 mlas were set to take a stand). I only said there are many disgruntled MLAs in Congress, who can take any decision at any point in time.

After we win the two seats there will be many changes in the state I only said let us wait and watch, Yeddyurappa clarified.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)