Yeddyurappa says he foresees changes in Karnataka political scene after LS polls

Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa Friday said the longevity of the Congress-JDS coalition government in the State would depend on the stand taken by about 20 "disgruntled" Congress legislators after the Lok Sabha poll results.
He forecast political changes in the state favouring the BJP, saying its tally in the assembly would increase.
The former Chief Minister hit out at the state government for its drought management and called it "brain dead", as he cited "charged" atmosphere within the coalition as the reason for Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy heading to a resort.
"State government is brain dead in a way. At a time when people are suffering from drought and are migrating, when there is scarcity of drinking water, Kumaraswamy (Chief Minister) and his father (JDS patriarch H D Deve Gowda) are going to a resort.
It shows about charged environment in Congress-JD(S) coalition," Yeddyurappa said.
Speaking to reporters at Hubballi, he said, "...it is clear that nothing is right between the Congress and JD(S).
Also he (CM) has come to know about negative results for the JD(S) in Lok Sabha polls and "both his father (Gowda from Tumkur) and son (Nikhil from Mandya) will see defeat."
Stating that he has nothing against the Chief Minister going to a resort for rest, Yeddyurappa said, however, the timing reflects that he was unhappy over the political situation and dissidence within the Congress.
Kumaraswamy, who had recently returned from a resort in Udupi where he underwent treatment and made temple visits, is scheduled to camp at a resort in Kodagu district until Sunday.
Yeddyurappa also indicated that the outcome of the Lok Sabha and assembly bypoll results will make it difficult for the coalition government to continue.
Expressing confidence about winning Kundgol and Chincholi assembly segments in the bypolls, he said, "Winning this election is important to us, as we currently have 104 MLAs, and win in these two seats will take our tally to 106."
He also claimed the support of three independent and smaller party legislators, which would take the tally to 109.
Also, pointing out that over 20 Congress MLAs are not happy with the government and were not ready to accept Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister anymore, Yeddyurappa claimed they may take any decision any time.
"Let's wait and see," he added.
The Karnataka assembly has 224 members, in which BJP has 104 MLAs, Congress-77, JD(S)-37, BSP (1), independent (1) (both currently supporting the ruling alliance), one KPJP, and one Speaker.
Two seats Chincholi and Kundgol are vacant for which bypolls will be held on May 19.
Kumaraswamy not going for campaigning in Kundgol and Chincholi has also raised speculation in political circles that things are not right between the alliance partners.
There are already discussions within political circles that any adverse results for the coalition in the Lok Sabha polls, which they fought in alliance, will have its implications for the government.
The Chief Minister and JD(S) leaders are also reportedly upset over few Congress legislators, including Ministers, clamouring for Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah becoming the chief minister once again.
