British Indian man banned from leaving Sri Lanka after his newly-wed wife dies on honeymoon

A newly-wed British Indian man is stuck in after his wife died from a at a hotel in the country on their honeymoon.

is being barred by the Sri Lankan authorities from leaving the country until an investigation into the death of his 31-year-old wife, Usheila Patel, is concluded.

Chandaria, a 33-year-old phone shop owner from north-west London, has not been arrested or charged in connection with his wife's death but is not being permitted to return to his home in the UK.

"I don't want to leave without her. I feel like the whole world is against me. It's been hard to do anything," Chandaria told the UK media from

"I don't think the grieving process has really started yet," he said.

The couple were married in on April 19 before flying off on honeymoon four days later. They had been staying at the five-star beach resort called Amari in the southwestern coastal city of in They were scheduled to fly to on the second leg of the honeymoon.

But they both fell ill and were "feverish and blood" after consuming some and drinks at the hotel. They were rushed to a hospital after they called for help to their hotel room.

Patel was pronounced dead at the in on April 25.

"A post-mortem said she died from dehydration, obviously from vomiting," said Chandaria, who had also noticed a weird "smell" in their hotel room before the suspected poisoning.

"We are highly confident of our safety standards," Amari Sri Lanka said in a statement.

While Chandaria had initially been free to leave Sri Lanka, he refused to leave until his wife's body has been released.

He has now been banned from leaving until a government report into the death can be prepared.

"I want to go home knowing my wife will be coming home too and say my last goodbyes," he said.

A said: "We are supporting a British man in Sri Lanka. Our consular staff have shared advice on bereavement abroad and are in contact with the Sri Lankan authorities.

