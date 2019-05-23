BJP surges in all 10 LS seats in Haryana; Bhupinder, Deepender Hooda trail

The BJP was leading in all the 10 seats in as per early trends available with the Election Commission.

Union Ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar were ahead in and respectively, maintaining a healthy lead over their nearest Congress rivals Ajay Singh Yadav and Avtar Singh Bhadana respectively.

Former Chief Minister Singh of the Congress was trailing in Sonipat.

Hooda, a sitting MLA from Rohtak district who contested the Lok Sabha polls after a gap of 14 years, was trailing behind sitting MP Ramesh Chander Kaushik by a margin of nearly 15,000 votes, as per Election Commission trends.

The former CM's son and sitting MP from Rohtak Deepender Singh Hooda, who was earlier leading over his nearest BJP rival Arvind Sharma from Rohtak, was trailing in later rounds of counting.

In Karnal, BJP's Sanjay Bhatia secured a massive lead of nearly 75,000 votes over his nearest Congress rival Kuldeep Sharma.

In Amblala, BJP's sitting MP was leading over his nearest Congress rival Kumari Selja by over 15,000 votes.

State Congress chief Ashok Tanwar was trailing in Sirsa behind BJP's Sunita Duggal. Duggal was leading by over 20,000 votes.

In Hisar, bureaucrat-turned-politician Brijendra Singh of the BJP was leading over sitting MP Dushyant Chautala, a JJP candidate by over 35,000 votes.

BJP candidates Nayab Singh Saini (Kurukshetra) and Dharambir Singh, a sitting MP (Bhiwani-Mahendergarh) were also leading from their constituencies.

Opposition Indian National Lok Dal, which had fielded candidates in all the ten seats, was doing poorly as per early trends.

Fledgling Jannayak Janata Party, which is contesting in alliance with AAP, and BSP and Loktantra Suraksha Party, who have also fielded their candidates on all seats, too were trailing.