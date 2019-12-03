Siddharth Mittal succeeds Arun Chandavarkar as CEO, Joint MD of Biocon

JUST IN
Mittal has been serving as Chief Financial Officer of Biocon since August 2014

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Siddharth Mittal
Siddharth Mittal, CEO, Biocon | Photo: company website

Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company Biocon Ltd on Tuesday said Siddharth Mittal has taken over as its chief executive officer and joint managing director.

"Siddharth Mittal has taken over as Chief Executive Officer & Joint Managing Director of the company starting December 1, 2019," the company said in a BSE filing.

Mittal has been serving as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Biocon since August 2014, the filing said.

Mittal takes over from Arun Chandavarkar who retired as chief executive and joint MD of the company on November 30.

"I am very pleased to welcome Siddharth as CEO & Joint MD of Biocon," Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said.
 
First Published: Tue, December 03 2019. 11:55 IST

