Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli arrested in drugs case, says NCB

-
ALSO READ
NCB raids Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli's residence
Narcotics Control Bureau arrests SSR flatmate Sidharth Pithani in drug case
NCB arrests drug peddler from Goa in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
SSR case: NCB submits 12,000-page chargesheet with 33 names, 200 statements
US-India Counter narcotics Working Group discuss on threat of illicit drugs
-
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested actor Armaan Kohli in connection with a drugs case, an official said.
Kohli was questioned by the NCB on Saturday after banned drugs were allegedly recovered from his house here.
An NCB team raided Kohli's house on Sunday evening and later took him to the agency's office in south Mumbai as some narcotics were found at his house, an official had said.
Sources on Sunday said a small quantity of cocaine was found at Kohli's residence, following which a case was registered against him and he was arrested.
A drug peddler, Ajay Raju Singh, was also arrested under the NDPS Act.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor