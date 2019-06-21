Siemens Home Appliances sets up 21st exclusive brand store

: Home Appliances has set up its 21st exclusive outlet here under its move to expand presence in the region, the company said Friday.

The 1,200-square-foot brand store is equipped with a live cooking facility allowing buyers to experience products, including live cooking on appliances like built-in steam oven, Combi oven among others.

"We are extremely delighted to announce the launch of the 21st exclusive store in Chennai. Ever since our entry into India, has seen phenomenal growth in especially in the southern market", BSH MD and said in a statement.

"With the store expansion, we reiterate our promise of increasing the accessibility to innovative and aesthetically appealing appliances in the city for our consumers", he said.

The brand store "Iris Paradise" here is owned by Latha Ramanaa and BV Ramana.

The Siemens range includes gas hobs, hoods, dishwashers, built-in coffee machine, washing machine, refrigerators, among others, the statement added.

