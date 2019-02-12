Silver futures up 0.03% in thin trade

Silver prices edged up 0.03 per cent to Rs 38,845 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as speculators created fresh positions.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in February rose by Rs 10, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 38,845 per kg in a business turnover of 1,237 lots.

Traders attributed the rise in silver prices at futures trade to fresh positions built up by traders.

Globally, silver prices were up 0.13 per cent at USD 15.80 an ounce in

