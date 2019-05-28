Silver weakens in futures trade on profit-booking

Silver prices fell sharply by Rs 82 to Rs 36,367 per kg in futures trade Tuesday amid profit-booking by speculators at current levels.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery dipped by Rs 82, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 36,367 per kg, clocking a business volume of 28,879 lots.

The for September delivery was also down by Rs 66, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 36,878 per kg in 2,653 lots.

Marketmen said profit-booking at prevailing levels led to the fall in silver prices in futures trade here.

In the international market, silver dipped 0.52 per cent to USD 14.48 an ounce in

