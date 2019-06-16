Simon West to direct Chinese tomb-raid film 'Legend Hunters'

"Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" helmer is set to co-direct Chinese tomb-rading film "Legend Hunters".

"The Legend Hunters" is the next instalment in the "Mojin" universe based on the popular fantasy novel series "Ghost Blows Out the Light".

According to Variety, is co-directing the film along side West.

The film, produced by Zhang Wang, will hit the theatres next July.

Starring actors Zhang Hanyu, and Celina Jade, is currently shooting at the Oriental Movie Metropolis.

The shoot is expected to wrap in in mid-August.

The project is backed by Wanda Pictures and Beijing-based Saints Entertainment.

