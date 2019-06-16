JUST IN
Simon West to direct Chinese tomb-raid film 'Legend Hunters'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

"Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" helmer Simon West is set to co-direct Chinese tomb-rading film "Legend Hunters".

"The Legend Hunters" is the next instalment in the "Mojin" universe based on the popular fantasy novel series "Ghost Blows Out the Light".

According to Variety, screenwriter Li Yifan is co-directing the film along side West.

The film, produced by Zhang Wang, will hit the theatres next July.

Starring actors Zhang Hanyu, Jiang Wu and Celina Jade, is currently shooting at the Qingdao Oriental Movie Metropolis.

The shoot is expected to wrap in Russia in mid-August.

The project is backed by Wanda Pictures and Beijing-based Saints Entertainment.

First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 11:00 IST

